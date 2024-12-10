Liberia: Police Invasion, Brutality At Capitol Building

Monrovia — Capitol Hill erupted into chaos on Monday as violent clashes between police and lawmakers overshadowed the scheduled budget hearings for the $851.8 million 2025 draft national budget. The dramatic scenes of tear gas and baton-wielding police officers left several lawmakers injured, with Representative Luther Collins hospitalized after reportedly being struck by a police baton. Speaker Fonati Koffa condemned the police presence, branding it an "invasion" orchestrated by the Executive branch to destabilize his leadership.

The tumultuous budget session, which marked the beginning of hearings on the revenue component, was attended by officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Liberia Revenue Authority. Their presence defied Speaker Koffa's prior directive urging government entities to boycott the hearings in light of the ongoing power struggle within the House.

Speaker Koffa Lashes Out at Executive's Role in Capitol Chaos

Arriving at the Capitol amidst the turmoil, an embattled Koffa decried what he described as a deliberate show of force by the Liberia National Police, which he claimed was politically motivated. Speaking to reporters, the Speaker accused the Executive branch of orchestrating the police action to intimidate his supporters and embolden rival lawmakers seeking his ouster.

"They were brutalized by forces of the Liberia National Police, who obviously is a party in this now," Koffa lamented. "You don't see plenty police around here until the so-called absentee bloc comes here. If they announce they're not coming here tomorrow, you will not see one policeman here."

Koffa went further, labeling the heavy police presence as part of a "treasonous plot" to undermine legislative independence. He questioned the necessity of police intervention in a parliamentary dispute, contrasting it with legislative practices in other democracies. "Where is the outrage? Why is the police here? You go in every corner of the world, and you see all over parliament they're throwing chairs at each other. Do you see police there? This is Liberia."

Breakaway Bloc Challenges Koffa's Authority

The Legislature has been locked in a bitter power despite following a Supreme Court ruling clarifying the composition of the plenary under Articles 33 and 49 of the Constitution. The ruling, which affirmed Koffa's leadership, has done little to quell dissent among a breakaway bloc of lawmakers. These lawmakers, reportedly backed by influential figures in the Executive, have continued to challenge Koffa's legitimacy as Speaker.

"The Supreme Court has decided. Others have decided to read that decision upside down," Koffa said in response to questions about the ongoing conflict. He urged Liberians to pray for their lawmakers to resolve the crisis and return to normal legislative functions.

Koffa did not mince words in criticizing the Executive for its alleged role in the crisis, citing the police brutality as further evidence of meddling. "We have new officers registered to the Executive branch, but the rule of law must prevail," he said, emphasizing the need to safeguard legislative independence.

Budget Hearings Proceed Amidst Tensions

Despite Koffa's boycott call, officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Liberia Revenue Authority attended the budget hearing, a move seen by many as a challenge to Koffa's authority. However, the focus quickly shifted from the technicalities of the budget to the chaotic scenes unfolding outside the chambers.

Tear gas filled the air as police clashed with lawmakers and their aides, leading to multiple injuries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Political observers have raised concerns about the implications for Liberia's governance. With the national budget at the center of the conflict, there is mounting uncertainty about the Legislature's ability to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

Koffa, visibly frustrated by the turn of events, described the situation as "politics in its worst form and tyranny in its best form." He accused the Executive of leveraging its influence over security forces to undermine legislative processes, warning of the dangerous precedent such actions could set.

The ongoing crisis has placed Liberia's fragile democracy under scrutiny, with analysts warning that the consequences of a prolonged stalemate could ripple across the country's governance and financial systems.