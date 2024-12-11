Togo/Ghana: Black Galaxies Off to Togo for Friendly

The Black Galaxies left for Lome, Togo yesterday for an international friendly as part of preparations for the CHAN qualifiers against Nigeria later this month.

Mas Ud Didi Dramani's side departed their camping base at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) for the trip to the neighbouring country.

The team will take on their Togolese counterpart at the Stade de Kegue in an international friendly today.

The match forms part of preparations for the side's 2024 CHAN qualifiers against rivals, Nigeria.

The team has played series of low -profile friendly matches to fine-tune ahead of the crunch qualifier against the Nigerians.

The first leg of the tie takes place on Sunday December 20, in Ghana, before the return leg comes off on Saturday December 28 in Nigeria.

Ghana eliminated Nigeria to secure qualification to the last edition of the CHAN tournament in Algeria after a post-match penalty shootout following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.

The winner of the two-legged tie will secure their spot in the CHAN 2024 tournament to be held in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania next year.

Ghana and Nigeria have a long-standing rivalry which is set to be rekindled in what is expected to be a thrilling two-legged affair.

Meanwhile, a former Black Galaxies midfielder, Emmanuel Asiedu, has expressed the hope that the team can rejuvenate Ghana's football image in the upcoming CHAN qualifiers against Nigeria.

Following a disappointing year for the senior national team, the Black Stars, Asiedu believes the Black Galaxies have the opportunity to lift the nation's spirits by securing qualification and performing well in next year's CHAN tournament in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

In an interview, Asiedu shared his confidence in the team, saying "The senior national team has had a tough year, so the focus is on the Black Galaxies to bring joy to Ghanaians by beating Nigeria and booking a spot in the CHAN tournament," he said.

Asiedu stressed the importance of a united effort, urging players, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and other stakeholders to collaborate for success.

"It's not just about the players; the GFA must also play their part. This being the last qualifier of the year, everyone needs to give their all."