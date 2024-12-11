Monrovia — U.S.-sanctioned Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill and Sinoe County Senator Cllr. Augustine Chea drew a red line with the Liberian Senate regarding its decision to uphold and implement the interpretation and opinion of the Ministry of Justice, recognizing Majority Bloc lawmakers as legitimate and reaching a decision to do business with them.

Senate Pro-tempore and Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, during the Senate 51st Day regular session on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, hurriedly read a decision following the adoption of a draft agenda of the senate to uphold and implement the decision of the Minister of Justice.

According to her, the Liberian Senate has taken a decision to uphold the opinion of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia, Oswald Tweh, by recognizing the Majority Bloc that has ousted Speaker J. Fonanti Koffa.

"The Senate, in its consultative meeting, has decided to uphold the opinion of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General and the Dean of the Supreme Court in the crisis at the House of Representatives. That is, the Liberian Senate has voted to uphold the information and decision. And so, thank you." She concludes.

But the Senate Chair on Judiciary rejects the senate's decision to use the Ministry of Justice's opinion as its decision on the matter.

"I reject that we are using the Attorney-General of Liberia's report or opinion on the Supreme Court's opinion and interpretation to make a decision. I reject that decision of the senate to support the majority bloc", Senator Chea responds.

Similarly, Magibi County Senator Nathaniel McGill, following the conclusion of the Consultative Meeting held in the office of Pro-tempore Senator Kangar-Lawrence, said that the decision of the Senate just clearly indicates their support for the greed of some individuals that he believes have no reason to have acted the way they did in the House.

Senator McGill further states that he completely disagrees with the opinion of the Senate, arguing that such a decision taken by the body has set a recipe for chaos in the country, which has a propensity of enabling citizens to thwart the law. He warns that "Town trap is not for rat alone."

According to McGill, all these are happening because few people want to create crisis and chaos, which he notes is backed by the Executive, as manifested in its inability to manage the situation, thus supporting the Liberian Constitution's violation.

Senator McGill wonders what becomes of President Boakai when the Liberian people take a decision rejecting him through protestation, pondering if the President would not use the security forces at his disposal to intimidate and brutalize them.

According to him, the United States government placed people under sanctions for corruption and undermining the country's democracy, therefore, he is watching to see decision of the International Community, especially, the United States on the matter.

"All efforts were made to ensure that this government respects and upholds the rule of law. The Executive has decided to do what I believe is a coup by illegally removing the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The interpretation from the Minister of Justice has no serious business in law. Even the chair of our Judicial Committee disagreed with this decision. The Supreme Court has ruled to recognize the majority's action as illegal", he says.