Liberia: LCC Wants Supreme Court's Opinion Upheld

Monrovia — Speaking in a reconciliatory dialogue meeting on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at Providence Baptist Church in Monrovia, the President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr, called on Majority Bloc members of the House of Representatives and embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa to uphold recent opinion of the Supreme Court, urging adherence to the principles of justice and the rule of law.

The Supreme Court of Libera, referencing Articles 33 and 49 of the Constitution of Liberia recently, called both parties to act in conformity with the law and for honorable conduct from all parties involved.

Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves says Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and Majority Bloc leader Representative Samuel Kogar agreed to conform to the rule of law and maintain accountability.

He emphasizes that the Supreme Court, as the interpreter of the Liberian Constitution, has laid down a ruling that serves as a foundation for good governance.

The Council urges the Majority Bloc members and the embattled Speaker to respect the ruling, deeming any attempt to undermine the Court's judgment as unconstitutional and contrary to the rule of law. It is the LCC's position that the ruling should bring an end to the current legislative impasse.

Dr. Reeves urges both parties to respect the Constitution and House's rules, return to regular legislative sessions, and pursue any efforts to remove the Speaker through lawful means.

The LCC urges other branches of government to refrain from interference and respect the separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution.

The Council also condemns any actions of defiance to the Supreme Court's decision, encouraging legislators to honorably carry out their duties and ensure peaceful handling of the budget and other proceedings.

Dr. Reevs says the Liberia Council of Churches remains committed to fostering constitutional governance and stability in Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne