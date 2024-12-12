Togo: $200 Million to Accelerate Reforms for Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Development

press release

Washington — The World Bank today approved $200 million financing from the International Development Association (IDA) to support ambitious policy reforms to promote more productive and sustainable agriculture, accelerate rural electrification, promote climate change mitigation, strengthen human capital and resilience of vulnerable populations, and develop the fiscal space needed for priority investments.

This is the second Development Policy Operation for sustainable, inclusive, and resilient development in Togo. In particular, this operation contributes to: (i) greater tenure security for smallholders in order to promote investments in more productive and sustainable agricultural practices; (ii) accelerate energy sector reforms, including operationalization of a new tariff structure and support for renewable energy generation; (iii) create the regulatory framework for carbon credit markets for climate projects; (iv) ensure more effective social protection through the establishment of a national social registry; (v) increase access to textbooks and improve teacher performance; (vi) better support for victims of gender-based violence; (vii) Strengthen government revenue by streamlining tax expenditures; and (viii) reduce the fiscal risks associated with the financial health of public enterprises.

This operation, which is strongly anchored in the government's 2025 roadmap and emergency plan for the Savanes region, is in line with the new objectives of the Country Partnership Framework to improve agricultural productivity, ensure universal access to electricity, increase service delivery for vulnerable populations, carry out ambitious climate action, and ensure macroeconomic stability.

"Togo has made significant progress in recent years to promote sustainable agriculture and social and climate resilience. This financing will support the actions underway to help the country achieve its sustainable development goals, while building resilience to fragility challenges, particularly in the northern regions," said Fily Sissoko, World Bank Country Manager for Togo. "This support will enable the country to scale up the reforms needed to accelerate the structural transformation of the economy, particularly in rural areas where extreme poverty is concentrated, as well as strengthen the human capital and resilience of vulnerable populations."