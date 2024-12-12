Liberia: Senator Konneh Disagrees With Senate, Calls for Negotiated Resolution to Impasse in House of Representatives

Monrovia — The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts Senator Amara Konneh has encouraged the embattled Speaker of the House of Representatives Fonati Koffa to consider resigning his post, following the release and subsequent endorsement of an opinion rendered by Justice Minister Oswald Tweh on the controversial Supreme Court's ruling in a case he filed at the High Court by the executive and the Liberian Senate.

Senator Konneh is representing the people of Gbarpolu County in the 55th National Legislature.

The Supreme Court's ruling in the case filed by embattled Speaker Koffa against his colleagues from the Majority Bloc has been greeted with mixed interpretations, something which prompted the impasse at the House of Representatives to escalate, leading to bloodshed, verbal assaults and attacks among lawmakers, legislative staffers and police officers.

As a result of the situation, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai mandated the Minister to provide a clear interpretation of the High Court's ruling.

Appearing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism regular press Tuesday, Minister Tweh claimed that the majority bloc of the House of Representatives has the constitutional authority to conduct business on behalf of that August Body.

According to him, the sitting of the majority bloc does not contravene any provisions of the Liberian Constitution.

"My reading of the Court's Opinion and the analysis made above, dictate what constitutes a valid, legal and constitutional Plenary of the House of Representatives, as quoted in the Court's opinion, bring me to the conclusion that the majority members of the House of Representatives met the constitutional requirements explicated by the Court to hold Session and take decisions consistent with the laws of the Country and the Rules of the House of Representatives," Minister Tweh stated.

He continued: "Therefore, I am of the considered opinion and the law supports my opinion, that the budgetary process can be legally carried out by the majority members provided they meet the same standards laid out by the Supreme Court's opinion, forming an integral part of my opinion, and that any decision therefrom is constitutional, legal and valid."

But in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, December 11, Senator Konneh maintained that embattled Speaker Koffa should consider stepping aside because Liberia and its citizens currently need a Speaker that can unite his colleagues.

"To my brother, Speaker Koffa, stepping aside for the betterment of our beloved country will be a profound act of leadership. As Nelson Mandela said, "Walking away is leadership, too." You have served as a commendable, centrist opposition Speaker. Yet, the Liberian people deserve a Speaker who can unite his colleagues behind a legislative agenda that elevates their needs above divisiveness and personal interest. I will steadfastly champion this principle."

A struggle over the Speaker's position

Senator Konneh pointed out that he came to the National Legislature this year fueled by a commitment to work with his colleagues to uplift families across the country, particularly in Gbarpolu County.

Yet, after 11 months, he added that, "we find ourselves caught in a struggle over the Speaker's position and control of the national budget, hindering our legislative progress from the very start."

He stressed that it is disheartening that lawmakers cannot embark on this crucial work in this new government due to dysfunction within the Legislature, driven by personal interests and the "sluggish pace" of the Executive Branch.

On Attorney General's opinion

Senator Konneh observed that with the Attorney General's opinion on the Supreme Court's judgment, lawmakers now have clarity on the Executive Branch's position regarding the impasse in the House of Representatives.

"This situation answers a crucial question we posed a few days ago: "Where is our President?"

Taking issue with Senate

Senator Konneh was not part of a consultative meeting held in the office of the Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence on Tuesday, December 10, to debate and vote on the decision taken by that August Body to uphold the Justice Minister's opinion by recognizing and doing business with Representative Richard Koon, who has been elected as the new Speaker by the over 40 lawmakers opposing embattled Speaker Koffa.

It is not clear whether or not Senator Konneh participated in the meeting or voting process visually, as the decision was reached and made hastily behind closed doors.

Pro Tempore Lawrence reluctantly announced the decision in a few words when she presided over Tuesday's session. However, Senator Konneh has taken issues with the leadership of the Liberian Senate, especially Pro Tempore Lawrence, for their failure to seek independent legal opinions on the matter before taking a decision to recognize and work with Speaker Koon.

"As for the Senate's recognition of the "Majority Bloc," I had hoped that Pro Temp Kanga-Lawrence would handle the matter as she did with the Resolution to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC). In that instance, she asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to consult with independent lawyers and then advise the Senate."

He continued: "That process enabled us to stand by our support for the HOR's version of the WECC's Resolution and the President's desire for a WECC, showcasing our commitment to due diligence in our legislative processes and in observing the separation of powers doctrine in our Constitution."

Opportunity to negotiate

According to Senator Konneh, embattled Speaker Koffa's expressed intention to "transition gives us a powerful opportunity to negotiate and move forward without perpetuating the crisis in the House."

He added that by taking this chance, "we set a precedent for how the other branches - and the Lower and Upper Houses - should respond to future challenges in the Legislature."

"Should they uphold the law, even if it favors the embattled party? Or should they surrender their authority to external influences and act against the law? As we have seen in this case, history has a way of repeating itself, and we have witnessed how people lose faith in our government and its institutions. In many cases, they do not reward those who erode that trust."

Senator Konneh emphasized that the Liberian Senate must "take it upon itself to preserve and strengthen public confidence in the government."

Country must move forward

He maintained that despite the crisis at the House or either way, the country must move forward, adding that, "time is not in our favor."

He indicated that it is now time for lawmakers to unite and rally behind the president's development agenda to propel the nation forward by passing a credible budget that gives him spending authority.

This, he said, is not about winning or losing. "We are leaders of the 8th poorest country in the world, and all three branches of government must operate cohesively to foster shared prosperity for our people. Let's get back to work."