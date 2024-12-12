Liberia: Executive Mansion, Senate's Endorsement of Majority Bloc Amid Moj Opinion Sparks Outrage As Rep Foko Complains Tweh to Supreme Court

Monrovia — The ongoing power struggle on Capitol Hill has sparked widespread public outrage following the Executive Mansion and Liberian Senate's endorsement of Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh's opinion that the Supreme Court's ruling favored the Majority Bloc in the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, Cllr. Tweh opined on the Supreme Court's decision regarding the legislative impasse, asserting that the Court's ruling validated the actions of the Majority Bloc. According to him, the Court did not declare any of their actions illegal.

The dispute centers on a petition filed by Speaker J. Fonati Koffa requesting the Supreme Court to nullify the Majority Bloc's sessions, and the suspension of three lawmakers (Reps. Abu Bana Kamara, Edward Flomo, and Marvin Cole), the restructuring of House committees, and the seizure of the draft 2025 national budget.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court stated: "Any sittings or actions by members of the Legislature not in conformity with the intent of Articles 33 and 49 of the Constitution are ultra vires. Hence, Members of the House of Representatives are to conduct themselves accordingly." This decision sparked mixed reactions, with both factions claiming victory.

Justice Minister's Interpretation

Following the ruling, President Joseph Boakai sought legal advice from Cllr. Tweh, who concluded that the Majority Bloc met the constitutional requirements for holding legislative sessions.

"My reading of the Court's Opinion and the analysis made above, dictate what constitutes a valid, legal and constitutional Plenary of the House of Representatives, as quoted in the Court's opinion, bring me to the conclusion that the majority members of the House of Representatives met the constitutional requirements explicated by the Court to hold Session and take decisions consistent with the laws of the Country and the Rules of the House of Representatives," Minister Tweh stated.

He continued: "Therefore, I am of the considered opinion and the law supports my opinion, that the budgetary process can be legally carried out by the majority members provided they meet the same standards laid out by the Supreme Court's opinion, forming an integral part of my opinion, and that any decision therefrom is constitutional, legal and valid."

The Justice Minister's opinion, later endorsed by the Executive Mansion and the Senate, triggered a wave of public criticism.

Backlash Against the Justice Minister

Rep. Frank Saah Foko (CDC, District 9, Montserrado Co.), an ally of Speaker Koffa, filed a complaint with the Supreme Court accusing Cllr. Tweh of contempt. Foko argued that Tweh's opinion undermined the Court's authority and contributed to unconstitutional actions by the Senate.

Foko requested the Court to investigate Tweh for gross misconduct and refer him to the Grievance and Ethics Committee of the Supreme Court Bar for further action. He also called on the Court to reaffirm its authority and issue a statement clarifying the binding nature of its rulings.

He said: "As a senior legal professional and chief legal advisor to the President, the Justice Minister's actions undermine the authority of the Honorable Supreme Court, destabilize constitutional governance, and damage the public's trust in the judiciary. In light of these grave concerns, I humbly request the following actions: Contempt of Court: That the Honorable Supreme Court investigate the Justice Minister for contempt of court for issuing an opinion that disregards and undermines the binding ruling of the Court."

Foko's colleagues, Rep Musa Bility (District 7, Nimba Co.) wrote on his Facebook page: Democracy has fallen.

Diverging Opinions in the Senate

Not all Senators supported the decision to endorse the Majority Bloc. Senator Nathaniel McGill criticized the move, calling it a misinterpretation of the Supreme Court ruling.

"I categorically distance myself from the Senate's decision to recognize Representative Richard Nagbe Koon as Speaker. The Supreme Court ruling was clear," McGill stated.

Senators Albert Chie and Amara Konneh also expressed concerns, with Chie describing the decision as erroneous and Konneh criticizing the lack of broad-based consultation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Legal Experts Weigh In

Renowned constitutional lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe called Tweh's opinion a "complete contradiction" of the Supreme Court's ruling and accused the Justice Minister of endorsing actions tantamount to treason. Gongloe urged the Executive and Senate to reconsider their positions.

Cllr. Syrenius Cephus emphasized that the Supreme Court's rulings are binding and cannot be superseded by a lawyer's opinion. He noted that the Court had issued a stay order restoring the status quo ante, which should have invalidated subsequent actions by the Majority Bloc.

International Community Monitoring

The political turmoil at the Liberian Legislature has drawn international attention. Diplomatic sources informed FrontPage Africa that the ongoing clashes between legislative factions and security forces at the Capitol, as well as attempts to unseat Speaker Koffa, are being closely monitored.

Domestically, public criticism of Justice Minister Tweh's opinion continues to mount, with many Liberians expressing concern over the potential for escalating political and constitutional crises.