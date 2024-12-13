Mauritania: EU Contribution Boosts WFP's Lifesaving Efforts in Mauritania

Nouakchott — A contribution of EUR 4.85 million from the European Union (EU) helped the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) provide vital food and nutrition assistance to 78,000 crisis-affected people in Mauritania in 2024.

This donation also contributed to improving households' access to diverse and sufficient food during the lean season when vulnerable families struggle to feed themselves. The funding, made through the EU's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (DG ECHO), enabled WFP to deliver lifesaving cash assistance to the most vulnerable Malian refugees, including new arrivals in the Mbera refugee camp who fled the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Mali. WFP's response was closely coordinated with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Government of Mauritania to ensure that the much-needed support reached those in greatest need.

In collaboration with the Government's Food Security Commissioner (CSA), WFP also provided cash assistance to 26,900 severely food-insecure people in Kankossa (Assaba Region) during the July-October 2024 lean season, when most families' food reserves are depleted before the new harvests. This assistance has helped mitigate the severe impacts of climate change, rising food prices, and regional insecurity.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to the European Union for supporting our programmes and ensuring that no one is left behind in Mauritania," said Aliou Diongue, WFP's Country Director and Representative in Mauritania. "Together with the government and partners, we will continue working towards building stronger and more resilient communities".

Throughout 2024, the timely contributions from partners like EU and Germany's Development Bank (KfW) have enabled WFP to improve vulnerable families' access to diverse and sufficient food. This has significantly improved households' food consumption score from 50.5 percent in June 2024 to 80.4 percent in September 2024.

As WFP is implementing its new Country Strategic Plan (2024-2028), continued donor support is key to helping the food agency stay steadfast in its mission to save lives, bolster community resilience, and work toward a brighter, hunger-free future for Mauritania's most at-risk populations. To continue providing lifesaving assistance in Mauritania over the next six months, WFP requires US$ 47 million.