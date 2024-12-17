Rwanda's F1 Grand Prix Bid Is Worth It - South Africa's Robert Marawa

President Paul Kagame on Friday, December 13, announced that Rwanda formally submitted bid to host the Formula One Grand Prix during the FIA General Assembly in Kigali.

Kagame reveald that there's "good progress in discussions," a development welcomed by a host of delegates including FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem who admits that adding Africa back to the F1 calendar is "long overdue."

It is 31 years now since South Africa hosted a Grand Prix and Rwanda is now expressing interest in hosting a Grand Prix in the next few years, as long as FIA approves its bid.

Celebrated South African sports commentator Robert Marawa, who was in Kigali for the meeting and the FIA Awards, discussed with Times Sport's Eddie Nsabimana on the prospect of adding Africa back to Formula One calendar and what it means.

Excerpts:

What made you fly from South Africa to Kigali?

There is an attraction to Kigali; it is my second time in the space of a couple of months. I was here for the Sports Biz that I was moderating. I think now, looking at the FIA Awards 2024 happening in Africa for the very first time and guess which country hosted it is Rwanda and we found ourselves back in Kigali again.

So I couldn't miss this opportunity because I want to be part of history, I want to be part of hard work that His Excellency President Paul Kagame is putting into really making Rwanda to be so visible to the entire world to see. Charles Lecrerc is here, Lando Norris is here, Max Verstappen is here, the FIA president is here so, what a better place to be here!

President Kagame announced that Rwanda formally submitted bid to host a Formula One Grand Prix. Do you think it's worth it?

Rwanda submitting a bid to host the Formula One is worth it. If the president firmly believes the plan which has been put together as far as construction of the circuit is concerned and he is fully confident that it can meet the specifications of what FIA wants, then hey, it is game! South Africa has also been bidding as well to host the Formula One so there will be a big battle between South Africa on one side as well as Rwanda on the other side. So the battle lines are drawn but I don't want to push that narrative because Rwanda right now sits among the best in the world.

We have seen delegates in the world of motorsport across the world coming for the FIA General Assembly and Awards happening for the first time in Africa. What's your observation?

I am loving it. It looks like the Oscar awards in Motorsport around the world. The blue carpet here has showcased some of the greatest names we know as far as the motorsport world is concerned and the fact that Kigali is the centre of it makes me very proud number one as an African to witness it. It is a world-class venue, it is a world-class occasion and the world deserves to see deep down inside what Africa can produce.

But seeing these awards and such a high level meeting coming to Africa, and Kigali in particular for the first time. What message does hosting these events in Rwanda pass?

There is a great drive, there is an ambition, there is a mission happening right here in Kigali and the world will get to see that. There is an international cycling tour that Rwanda will be hosting in 2025 right here. If you look at the bigger picture of where Rwanda want to be as a country and where Kigali wants to be as a city, it shows there will be many more things and Rwanda will keep shocking the world step by step and, and who knows what lies at the end of the rainbow?

I've known Marawa doing football commentaries. Are you into motorsport as well?

I am into sports; I am into any kind of sports. I've done Olympic Games, I have been to Commonwealth Games, All Africa Games as well on many occasions. Anything that has to do with sports has to do with me. I played basketball as well, I am a big fan of what they do in NBA and also NBA Africa and if you have the facility like you have here, it is possible. You've got to salute, you've got to take your hat off and say, you guys...job well done. So any kind of sport, I love it.

Speaking of basketball, South Africa is going to host the BAL 2025 finals. Kigali has been hosting such finals for the past four seasons, now they are moving to Pretoria. What's your take?

South Africa is ready, Pretoria is ready, the facility is great. About a year ago, we had a wonderful time in Pretoria, so it is good to balance between the two. It just shows that no one is a rightful owner of an event of this magnitude and watching basketball is loved this side, South African region equally loves basketball. So I am looking forward to Pretoria hosting it, but I will also congratulate Rwanda for doing a sterling job in the past four years.