Monrovia — Former presidential aide to George Manneh Weah, Sekou Kalasco Damaro, along with fourteen others, has been remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison (South Beach) by Magistrate Ben L. Barco of the Monrovia City Court. This followed their transfer by police after being charged with multiple offenses.

The defendants face a string of serious charges, including Riot, Failure to Disperse, Obstructing Highways and Other Passages, Physical Obstruction of Government Function, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief, Theft of Property, and Disorderly Conduct.

In the writ issued by Magistrate Barco, it reads: "You are hereby commanded to ARREST the living body (ies) of Sekou Kalasco Damaro and others to be identified, and forthwith bring them before the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice, Montserrado County, to answer the charges of Riot, Failure to Disperse, Obstructing Highway and Other Passages, Physical Obstruction of Government Function, Aggravated Assault, etc., based upon the oath and complaint of the Republic of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice Prosecutor."

Those arrested and sent to jail include Sekou Kalasco Damaro, Martha Johnson, Comfort N. Brown, Charles Johnson, Francis Flomo, Augustine Zaizay, and Stanley Flomo. Court records state that additional suspects are yet to be identified. The accused are alleged to have caused significant property damage, including destroying a state-owned olive-green Toyota Prado (license plate A6309) and three other vehicles, collectively valued at USD 40,000.

According to court documents, between December 12 and December 17, 2024, Sekou Kalasco Damaro and his co-defendants used electronic, print, and social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to mobilize Liberians for a protest. On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM, the defendants allegedly assembled at various locations across Montserrado County and converged on Capitol Hill with the intent to forcibly enter the Capitol Building.

The writ further claims that the defendants obstructed major streets leading to the Capitol, broke through barriers set up by the Liberia National Police (LNP), and engaged in violent acts. The protest occurred as President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and other top government officials were expected at the Capitol Building.

During the incident, the defendants are accused of physically assaulting LNP Patrolman Amara Bility, inflicting head injuries and seizing his assigned weapon. Additionally, they allegedly caused damage to a government vehicle and three other cars, totaling a loss of USD 40,000.

The writ describes the defendants' actions as *unlawful, wicked, criminal, and intentional, citing violations of Chapters 17, 12, 15, and 14, Sections 17.1, 17.3, 12.1, 15.53, 15.51, and 14.20 of the Revised Penal Law of Liberia.

The Monrovia City Court has ordered the defendants held in custody pending trial before a court of competent jurisdiction.