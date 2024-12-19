Nigeria: Stampede - Popular Oyo Radio Station Agidigbo FM Denies Organising Carnival

The management of popular Ibadan radio station, Agidigbo FM has disclaimed as false, the rumour that it organised the carnival resulting in the death and injuries to some children on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP reports that unconfirmed number of children lost their lives while others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the stampede that occurred at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan during the stampede.

In a statement by the Director of Programmes, Olayinka AbdulWahab on behalf of the management of the management of the radio station, Agidigbo FM said it received the news of the tragedy that heralded the children fun fair with great shock.

The statement identified the organisers as WINGS Foundation and "wholeheartedly commiserate with the families involved."

It however noted, that news making the rounds suspected Agidigbo FM as the organiser of the children funfair, "however, the management wishes to state that Agidigbo FM is not the organiser of the event but one of the media outfits used to promote the event.

"Upon receiving the notice that a mammoth crowd had assembled before 5 am this morning at the venue, Agidigbo FM, 'the people's voice,' used all media strategies to sensitise the populace with jingles and Public Service Announcement, from that time, that people should stop going to the venue of the funfair."

It added that the organisers of the event also did all they can to ensure that the tragedy was curtailed by deploying security apparatus, medical officials, and other relevant agencies to come to support the affected persons.

"This a very sad day for us all, however, we call on the general public to shun the spread of fake news and contact Agidigbo FM, for more information.

"This is not the time to spread misinformation, the Management of Agidigbo FM, implore the general public to continue to pray for the speedy recovery of those in various hospitals and sympathise with the family of those who lost their lives," the statement read.