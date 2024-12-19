Nigeria: Scores of Children Feared Dead in Ibadan Carnival Stampede

Many children are feared to have died yesterday in a stampede during an end-of-the-year carnival in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Unconfirmed reports said 32 children died in the incident which occurred at the main gate of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

The event, organised by the foundation of an ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Queen Naomi Silekunola, could not hold as the venue, planned for 5,000 children, was overfilled, resulting in the stampede.

Some of the children and their parents were said to have kept vigil at the venue; while a crowd caused traffic gridlock along Basorun-Idi Ape Road.

Olufemi Akinyele, the administrative officer at Patnas Specialist Hospital, one of the five hospitals where victims were taken to, said of the six children received, one of them was rescued while others had passed on before reaching the health facility.

She added that the four bodies at Patnas Hospital were yet to be picked up by parents.

Parents grieve

A distraught parent of one of the deceased, called Iya Ayo, expressed regret for releasing her ward for the event.

Another parent of one of the deceased was sighted wailing at the hospital's premises.

She said: "I did not bargain for what happened to me. We slept together at home yesterday not knowing that it would be the last time. My daughter is not dead. Please, doctor, wake her up."

One of the survivors was said to have been discharged and released to her parents; while another one was sighted recuperating in one of the wards.

The mother simply said: "He is stable. I just fed him. He will soon be discharged."

Other parents, who preferred anonymity, called on the government to prevail on the management of the various hospitals to release the corpses of their children.

The victims were reportedly admitted at Patnas Hospital, Western Hospital both at Bashorun Road; Ringroad State Hospital, Ringroad; Molly Specialist Hospital, Idi Ape; and University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Security men at Molly Hospital and Western Hospital denied journalists access, insisting that no victim was on admission as of the time of our visit.

Daily Trust sighted some of the parents at the UCH lamenting over the incident.

During a visit to the victims at one of the hospitals, the state government, through the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, condoled the victims' families and assured them of government's support.

Organisers arrested

Commiserating with the victims of the incident, Governor Seyi Makinde, in a statement said: "Earlier today, an incident occurred in Islamic High School, Bashorun, the venue of an event organised for families.

"Sadly, a stampede at the venue has led to multiple loss of lives and injuries.

"This is a very sad day for us here in Oyo State. We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths.

"We have taken steps to ensure no further deaths are recorded at this venue by deploying security agents to restore order at the venue. We also deployed medical personnel and ambulances to the venue.

"The event has been stopped, and attendees have been escorted out of the venue. We are taking all realistic measures to ensure that the venue is secured.

"While investigations are ongoing, the primary organisers of the event that led to this stampede have been taken into custody.

"I want to reassure our people that anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster will be held accountable. Please remain calm as the security agencies investigate this unfortunate incident.

"Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. Amen", the governor concluded.