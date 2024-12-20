Togo: $100 Million in Funding to Accelerate Digital Transformation

press release

Washington — Today, the World Bank has approved the first round of financing of $100 million (equivalent to around FCFA 62 billion) in a series of projects from the International Development Association to support the Government of Togo in its ambition to use digital technologies as a key lever to accelerate growth, job creation, and competitiveness of priority sectors. This series of projects on digital acceleration in Togo represents a programmatic engagement of the World Bank to foster digital inclusion through broadband connectivity, digital skills, digital entrepreneurship, and climate resilience through technology.

This operation will connect approximately 8,000 public institutions to broadband and provide more than one million people with new or improved Internet access. The Project will leverage private sector financing and create enabling conditions to extend connectivity to households and businesses in vicinity. In addition, with the collaboration with the International Finance Corporation, the Project will provide financing to strengthen digital skills, improving the employability of key population groups, and boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem, making it more attractive to institutional investors. Investments in climate-resilient connectivity and the development of climate-informed guidelines for the digital sector will strengthen energy efficiency and infrastructure resilience, essential to deploy digital solutions for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

"This initiative is a game-changer for Togo, as we connect our schools, health facilities, and public institutions to the very high-speed internet, unlocking opportunities for innovation and progress," said Ms. Cina Lawson, Togolese Minister of Digital Economy and Transformation. "By empowering our youth with digital skills and fostering an environment for entrepreneurship, we are laying the groundwork for a more competitive and resilient economy".

This financing is aligned with the Government's Development Roadmap and the World Bank Group's new Country Partnership Framework for Togo, which identifies digital technology as a key cross-cutting enabler for achieving its strategic objectives. Togo's digital transformation and bridging existing digital divides will help the country accelerate inclusive and resilient growth, boost quality job creation, and improve competitiveness. This is in line with the World Bank Group's strategic priorities, as outlined in the new Global Challenge Program "Accelerating Digitalization."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Aid and Assistance Togo By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"By focusing on digital technologies, we aim to support the Government's strategy to accelerate the country's economic transformation, boost productivity and innovation. This will be achieved by connecting health and education facilities to Internet and helping people, especially young people and women, access educational content and develop digital skills and entrepreneurship," said Fily Sissoko, World Bank Resident Representative for Togo.