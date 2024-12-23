West Africa: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Reaffirms ECOWAS Withdrawal

The leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger reaffirmed that their decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is irreversible, reports Russian news agency TASS.

The three countries, all members of the Sahel Alliance, wrote in their joint statement: "While reaffirming the irreversible and immediate nature of the Sahel Alliance states' withdrawal from ECOWAS, stated in the December 14, 2024 declaration, the College of national leaders considers the attempt to prolong the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS yet another attempt that would allow the French junta and its lackeys to continue planning and carrying out actions, aimed at destabilization of the Sahel Alliance".

Their declaration included that "since the moment of adoption of the new strategic position, dictated by the [Sahel Alliance states'] legitimate aspirations for freedom and peace, the imperialist French junta, which feels a threat for its interests, supported by some sub-regional leaders, desperately seeks to stop the liberation dynamic, initiated by the Sahel Alliance".

Earlier in December, participants of the ECOWAS Summit in Abuja approved the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to withdraw from the association, while at the same time, granting the three countries a six-month "transitional period" until July 29, 2025, to the return to the association.