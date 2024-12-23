Lagos State Government has directed philanthropists, individuals, as well as organisations to register with the State safety agencies when organizing an event that will attract more than 250 guests during and after Yuletide period.

The state government stated that, the move was necessary to prevent issue of stampede witnessed in states like Anambra State, Oyo and Abuja and forestall unnecessary loss of lives.

The State government maintained that any event organiser that flouts the directive shall be sanctioned.

State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho and the heads of the state safety commissions stated this at a media briefing on Sunday, adequate preparation on crowd control before embarking on any philanthropic gestures and events needed to be put in place to forestall stampedes.

Omotosho, said the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was deeply concerned about reports of stampede in parts of the country and do not want such to occur in Lagos.

He said charity must not become tragic, he therefore called on event organisers to ensure all safety protocols were followed urging every organiser of events to cooperate with the state's government on emergency management.

Omotosho said the state government saw those sad incidents recorded in some states and Abuja as a signal and she would not like such bad incident to occur in Lagos State, so the state needs to prepare to avert such incident in the State.

"The government of Lagos is concerned seriously about the incident of stampede that happened in Oyo, Anambra States and Abuja.

"In Lagos, we have preparation for big events, to prevent issue of stampede any individual, groups and organizations that want to distribute things that involve large number of people, should take clearance from Lagos State government. Individuals that want large gatherings should register with the safety commissions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He maintained that organisers of events can as well apply for ambulances from the state government at a reasonable fee.

Oyerinde, therefore, called on residents to always use the toll-free emergency lines of 767 and 112 whenever the need arises, so that the safety agencies can render the necessary assistance.

The Director General of the Lagos Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said the procedure for registration to hold large gatherings had been streamlined online. And anybody interested in organizing large event can register on www.LSG.safetyreg.com.