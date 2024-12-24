Nigeria: Breaking - Tinubu Blames Organisers for Fatal Stampedes in Ibadan, Anambra, Abuja

Vanguard
The stampede occurred during a food funfair organized by Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife. The event, held at Basorun Islamic High School, was intended to cater to 5,000 beneficiaries, offering gifts and fun in anticipation of the festive season.
23 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

I see this as a "very grave error" on the part of the organisers, the Nigerian leader said.

President Bola Tinubu has blamed organisers for the fatal stampedes that occurred during the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged in three Nigerian cities.

In the past week, fatal stampedes have occurred in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Okija in Anambra State, and Abuja, the Nigerian capital while residents struggled to get groceries being shared by organisers.

Over 60 people, including children, died in incidents in the three states.

I see this as a "very grave error" on the part of the organisers, the Nigerian leader said on Monday during his first Presidential Media Chat.

