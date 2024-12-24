Sudan: Attorney General - We Will Issue in Absentia Rulings for Accused RSF Militia Members Present in (6) Countries

23 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — The Attorney General of the Republic of Sudan Al-Fatih Tayfour said that the judicial authorities can resort to issuing in absentia rulings for fugitive Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia defendants present in 6 countries (he did not name them) if they do not surrender themselves to justice.

The Attorney General called, during the weekly briefing conference on the crimes of the rebel RSF militia, on those countries to cooperate with Sudan regarding the accused. "We expect those countries to cooperate with Sudan in accordance with the United Nations covenants and in accordance with the Riyadh Agreement on the extradition of criminals. If they do not collaborate with us, there will be in absentia courts, and we will deal with them in the same way," he added.

Tayfour pointed out that there are more than 31,000 lawsuits on violations committed by the terrorist RSF militia on the Public Prosecution's desk, adding that the rebel RSF militia released 19,481 inmates from prisons and recruited them into its ranks and committed all violations and crimes. In addition to taking 250 hospitals out of service and using 15 of them for military purposes in different areas, in addition to targeting more than 540,000 civil objects, 80% of which are citizens' homes.

Tayfour touched on the role of the national judiciary and its ability to fairly adjudicate cases referred to it by the Public Prosecution without the need for external interventions.

