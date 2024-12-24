Nigeria: Insecurity - I'm Happy With the Military, No Need for Probe - Tinubu

23 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

Mr Tinubu said while there might be leakages, the military hierarchy is judiciously utilising funds allocated to it.

President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that he has no reason to probe the military operations across the country.

He spoke during his first Presidential Media Chat.

Nigerian soldiers are deployed to over 30 of the 36 states in Nigeria to curb one form of insecurity or the other.

Details later...

