Nigeria: Cost-of-Living Crisis - I Don't Believe in Price Control - Tinubu

"We just continue to supply the market, we work hard to supply the market."

President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that he does not believe in price control and his government would not embark on such to check the cost-of-living crisis in the country.

Mr Tinubu spoke during his first Presidential Media Chat on Monday.

"I don't belive in price control," the Nigerian leader said.

When asked what his government would do to check the high cost of goods and services, Mr Tinubu said:

"We just continue to supply the market, we work hard to supply the market."

Nigeria is currently witnessing its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, with food prices increasing by over 200 per cent since Mr Tinubu assumed office.

Government policies, such as the removal of petrol subsidies and the floating of the naira, made the crisis worse.

Details later...