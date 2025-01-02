Ghana: NDC Releases Programme of Activities Ahead of Presidential Inauguration On January 7

Ahead of the swearing-in of the President-elect, Mr John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday, January 7. 2025, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has outlined a series of activities to mark the event.

The activities that are scheduled to take place from Saturday, January 4, 2025, to Sunday, January 12, 2025 include victory celebration across all constituencies, a victory walk in Accra, and a Ghana victory concert to be held at the forecourt of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Other are the Presidential Inauguration of Mr Mahama at the Independence Square, a national Muslim prayers to be held at the National Mosque, Kanda, and all mosques across the country as well as a National Thanksgiving Service to be held at the Independence Square on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

The planned activities to be organised by the NDC ahead of the swearing-in of Mr Mahama as President of the Ghana was announced in a press statement issued and signed by the party's General Secretary, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey , and copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra Wednesday .

"As we prepare for the momentous occasion of the swearing-in of John Dramani Mahama as President of the Republic of Ghana on 7th January, 2025, I write to inform you of the programme of activities planned ahead of this significant event", the statement read, as it further outlined the series of planned activities.

The statement said the victory of Mr Mahama during the 2024 presidential election was a testament to the collective resolve of the NDC to deliver progress and prosperity to the Ghanaian people.

The General Secretary, on behalf of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC, congratulated all regional and constituency executives, as well as the entire membership of the political party for their efforts and dedication to ensuring that it won the 2024 general elections.

Additionally, the statement urged all regional and constituency executives to ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to ensure that the series of planned activities outlined by the party were successful.

Mr Mahama, who was the flag bearer for the NDC, won the 2024 presidential election after obtaining 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55 per cent of the valid votes cast, defeating his primary rival, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 4,657,304 votes representing 41.61 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Mr Mahama, who served as President from 2012 to 2016, previously lost the 2016 election to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Add and also failed to reclaim the presidency in 2020.