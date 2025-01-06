Ghana: Us Pres Biden Announces Delegation for January 7

5 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The United States President , Joseph R. Biden has appointed a Presidential Delegation to attend the inauguration of Ghana's President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7, in Accra.

A statement issued by the White House on Friday said Ms Shalanda D. Young, the Director of the US Office of Management and Budget, would lead the delegation.

The members include Virginia E. Palmer, US Ambassador to Ghana, Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, California, and Frances Z. Brown, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council, the White House.

