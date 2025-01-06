Ghana: Belgian Foreign Minister Leads EU Delegation to Inauguration of President-Elect John Mahama

5 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By GNA

The Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bernard Quintin will lead a five-member high-level delegation of the European Union (EU) to the inauguration of President elect , Mr John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday, January 7.

A statement issued by the EU office in Ghana, and said Mr Quintin was mandated by Ms Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, to lead the representatives to the ceremony.

Mr Quintin, who is also the Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institution of Belgium, would be accompanied by Mr Irchad Razaaly, EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Carole van Eyll, Ambassador of Belgium to Ghana, Mrs. Sibille de Cartier d'Yves, Belgium Special Envoy for the Sahel and West Africa and Mr. Philip Haspeslagh, Adviser to the Belgian Foreign Minister.

The statement said that as the representative of the EU, Mr Quintin would reaffirm the EU-Ghana partnership priorities including job creation, economic diversification, sustainability, regional security and more.

"The inauguration ceremony is a significant moment for Ghana, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the country's history and the high-level EU delegation demonstrates commitment to Ghana as a partner on sustainable and inclusive development and regional security," the statement added.

