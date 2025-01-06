Nigeria: Insecurity - 2025 Will Be Better - CDS

6 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, says the fight against insecurity will be better in 2025, noting that last year was challenging.

The CDS also said he wants to see a renewed and greater vigor in the fight against insurgency in 2025.

Musa said this during his visit to the front line units under OPERATION SAFE HAVEN in Kaduna and Plateau states respectively.

Addressing troops of the newly established 2 National Mission Brigade in Samaru Kataf, Kaduna, and troops of Sector 8 Mangu, Plateau, the CDS charged them to respect and protect citizens human rights and desist from any illegal activity that can tarnish the image of the military and the country while conducting their operations.

He said, "We will do more and bring peace to Nigerians. We will work together with other security agencies to achieve the desired goal. We are appealing that Nigerians should not get tired. The enemy is not sleeping so we should not sleep too."

According to him, members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) were trained to protect lives and properties as well as to respect the citizens' human rights.

He called on troops to take the fight to the criminal hideouts and flush them out completely.

Earlier during the visit, the General officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, briefed the CDS on the general security situation under OPERATION SAFE HAVEN joint operational area.

