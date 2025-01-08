Nigeria: 34 Terrorists, 6 Soldiers Killed in Borno Attack - - Dhq

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed that 34 terrorists and six soldiers died during the attack on a military base at Sabon Gari in Damboa local government area of Borno State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who confirmed this in a statement, said the identities of the soldiers killed in action were withheld to allow administrative procedures to inform their families.

According to Major General Buba, the terrorists had attempted to surprise troops and retaliate the recent killing of their commander and combatants by the troops.

However, the terrorists were taken unaware when the troops on fighting patrol returning to base foiled their planned attack as soon as the attack commenced.

He said the timely arrival of the troops' reinforcement team, which comprised of elements of Civilian Joint Taskforce, vigilantes, as well as hybrid forces, at the scene overpowered the terrorists.

The Director said that though troops' reinforcement team encountered an Improvise Explosive Device (IED) injuring the Vigilante Commander, they arrived timely to decimate the fleeing terrorists.

He added that the air component of Operation HADIN KAI also conducted air interdiction on the fleeing terrorists.

According to him, the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) revealed several killed terrorists and recovered weapons.

"On the whole, 34 terrorists were killed and 23 AK47 weapons recovered. Troops also recovered over 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions. Sadly, 6 personnel were killed in action," he said.

He explained that the names of killed in action personnel were being withheld to allow administrative procedures of notifying their Next of Kins to be concluded.

He, therefore, requested that the media respect the process.

He reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is profoundly conscious of its role and responsibility in ending insurgency and terrorism in the nation.

He assured that troops remained committed to the cause of defeating the terrorists.