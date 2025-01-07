Join Kenya's largest Exhibition Redefining Agriculture and Livestock Sectors of Africa - 8th AAE 2025 & FLIP 2025

A few slots remain in the exhibition area. Book today and become a part of two power-packed business networking and brand-building days.

[City, Date]—We are pleased to share an exclusive update on the two highly anticipated and influential events— 8th edition of Africa Agri Expo (AAE 2025) and Future, Food, Livestock and Poultry Expo (FLIP 2025) —organized by TAB group. They will be held on February 19th and 20th, 2025, at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, bringing key insights and opportunities in Agribusiness to the forefront.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Kenya, these co-located events are greatly supported by prominent government and powerful bodies like aak-GROW / CropLife Kenya, National Irrigation Authority, African Seed Trade Association (AFSTA), Agricultural Finance Corporation, KenInvest, Kenya Livestock Producers Association, , South African Poultry Association, International Poultry Council, Kenya Dairy Board, Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya, Invest Africa, Agriculture Finance Corporation and more.

To learn more about our support partners click here

After several successful editions and growing interest from agriculture enthusiasts, organizers discovered a strong potential for growth in Africa's food, dairy, livestock, and poultry sectors. To tap into these opportunities, they are coming up with FLIP 2025 which will highlight the latest innovations, technologies, and equipment in Africa's food, livestock, feed, poultry and dairy industries.

Both events are expected to attract a grand footfall of 10,000+ Targeted Visitors.

More than that, 1000+ Agriculture, Food, Livestock, Poultry and related Companies, 500+ Senior Conference Attendees, 100+ Exhibitors and Sponsors, and 50+ Speakers from 35+ Countries for growth and business networking.

Grand-footfall of 10,000+ targeted attendees from 35+ countries.

Exceptional Agricultural Tech & Livestock Solutions display.

Prominent Ministerial Dignitaries plus Farmers and Policy Makers on the Floor.

Guaranteed Business Meetings with Desired Companies / Stakeholders / Dealers & distributors / Investors etc.

Expert Speakers covering Significant Topics & Engaging Panel Discussions

