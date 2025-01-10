Bringing Modern Energy Solutions to Rural Madagascar: The Rise of Solar-Powered Mini-Grids

In Madagascar’s villages – scattered across the country’s mountainous central regions, lush lowland forests, and rich agricultural land – when the sun sets, the local communities must contend with almost total darkness.

In larger cities and towns like the capital Antananarivo, the lights stay on, most of the time. But in rural areas, a reliable supply of electricity is not readily available. This means that when the sun sets, what little light there is often comes from inefficient and unhealthy sources, such as kerosene lamps, and most activity quickly comes to an end until dawn.

Solo Rajaonson, director of communications at Madagascar’s Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons, lays bare the scale of the problem. “Across the country, access to electricity was only 35 percent at the end of 2023. In urban areas, large cities like Antananarivo and Toamasina, electricity is relatively widespread – 70 percent of people have access – although problems of reliability and stability still happen. But in rural areas, only 15 percent have access.”

The impact of this on the lives of rural Malagasies, and hence on development for the whole country, is stark. Hospitals and clinics often face blackouts, endangering the lives of patients. The need for electricity for vaccine refrigerators and other equipment means that vital health services cannot be delivered in many parts of Madagascar.

Many rural schools lack power for lighting and computers. Evening study is difficult or impossible for students. Women and girls especially suffer, burdened with tasks such as collecting firewood for cooking, depriving them of time for education and work opportunities.

In response, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), which works to extend access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, launched the Universal Energy Facility (UEF). With grants totalling $7.36 million, the UEF has worked with developers and governments in several African countries, including Madagascar, to spread electrification through solar-powered mini-grids.

Solar mini-grids are particularly suited to conditions in remote Malagasy villages, where the national grid is yet to reach as a result of rough rural roads and poor infrastructure. By generating electricity for local homes, businesses and services, mini-grids support villages’ autonomy and self-sufficiency. Once the grids are set up, villages will have access to affordable and reliable electricity for decades to come.

The mini-grids have an added bonus: powered by solar energy, they generate electricity while lowering carbon emissions. This aligns well with the overall transformation in Madagascar’s energy sector, moving towards half of all electricity coming from renewable sources, with the government aiming for 85 percent by 2030. The urgency of this transition reflects the potentially devastating impact of climate change on Madagascar, as a result of carbon emissions from fossil fuels. In a warming planet, the country faces extreme weather events, food insecurity and loss of the island’s unique biodiversity.

Wherever solar mini-grids are installed, communities are reaping the benefits. In the southern Madagascan town of Belamoty, German developer Autarsys built a mini-grid with UEF support.

Jean Célestin Rakotomalala, a veterinarian in Belamoty, reveals the impact the mini-grids are already having: “The residents here really appreciate having electricity,” he reveals. “The rural areas used to be very dark, but now it is very bright. As a vet, I can now store vaccines in a fridge. In the past, the fridge was powered by batteries with a very low capacity, and it often broke down. Now, we have been able to run it regularly. Our customer base is growing, because the vaccine is safe if it is stored properly.

“We have also tried to increase our income by making fresh juices to sell. We sell about ten bottles a day, at the price of 3,000 Malagasy ariary [about 70 US cents]. This is enough to cover my family’s daily needs.”

Autarsys has set up operational mini-grids in ten other villages, with three more being installed and plans in five further communities, alongside tens of locations covered by other developers.

Despite this progress, challenges remain: Madagascar’s stringent import regulations, which can hold up equipment at customs; a need for specialized training for civil servants; and the need to attract more support from donors, to name but a few.

But with the way the mini-grids are progressing, Solo Rajaonson has hope for the future. “In five years, with the continued deployment of solar mini-grids, access to electricity will improve considerably in rural areas of Madagascar,” he tells us. “Rural communities will benefit not only from a reliable, clean energy source for lighting and domestic use, but also from new economic opportunities thanks to the electrification of local businesses, health centres and schools.

“In ten years, we could reach near-universal access to electricity in many regions previously deprived of reliable energy. Solar mini-grids could become an essential component of rural energy infrastructure. They could also stimulate economic development by enabling the emergence of new industries and improving safety, living conditions and opportunities.”

With the solar electrification provided through the UEF, the future’s bright – even after sundown.