Kenya/Tanzania: CAF Increases Prize Money for CHAN 2024 Finals

8 January 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has announced the prize money for the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024 has been increased by 75% and the winner will now receive USD 3.5-million.

CAF also announced that the total prize money of the CHAN has been increased to USD 10.4 million, which is an increase of 32%.

Angola, Madagascar and Zambia will represent COSAFA at the February 1-28 finals, with the draw for the group stage to take place on January 15.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "The CHAN is an important competition for the development and growth of Africa-based football players and talented young players and will contribute significantly to the global competitiveness of African football and CAF Competitions. This Competition is part of our strategy of investing in African football and making it appealing and attractive to football fans, TV viewers, sponsors, partners and other stakeholders in Africa and worldwide."

The following 17 countries have already qualified for the CHAN Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda 2024: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Sudan, Zambia, Angola and Madagascar.

Two additional countries will also participate after qualifying from the remaining matches.

