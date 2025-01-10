Nigeria: Home-Based Eagles to Battle for Improved $10.4m Prize Money

9 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The Home-based Super Eagles will be amongst the countries to compete for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) improved $10.4 million prize money.

Nigeria denied Ghana's Black Galaxies the chance to participate in the tournament meant for players competing in the leagues of their respective countries.

The competition, scheduled to take place from February 1 to 28, 2025, will be hosted across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda with 16 nations participating.

Ghana, however, missed the cut after a 3-1 aggregate loss to Nigeria in the qualifiers.

The missed opportunity comes as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) introduced an improved prize fund for the tournament.

The winning team is set to receive $3.5 million, a significant increase from the $2 million awarded to reigning champions Senegal in 2022 and the $1.25 million received by Morocco in 2021.

Despite being quarterfinalists in the 2022 edition, Ghana's absence this time leaves West Africa represented by Nigeria, Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The improved financial incentives for the CHAN underscore its growing significance, making Ghana's failure to qualify a notable setback for both the team and the nation.

