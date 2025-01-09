Nigeria: Troops Eliminate 34 Boko Haram/Iswap Terrorists in Borno, Six Soldiers Killed

The Defence Headquarters on Wednesday confirmed that over 34 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised in a fierce battle at Sabon Gari Community, Damboa Local Government Area, Borno State.

The attack also resulted in the loss of six soldiers.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, disclosed this in a statement titled "Terrorists Killed in Attack on Sabon Gari in Damboa LGA of Borno State."

He revealed that the terrorists, riding on motorcycles and gun trucks, attempted to retaliate the recent killing of their commanders but were overwhelmed by joint air and ground forces.

The statement reads: "On 4 January 2025, an unspecified number of ISWAP/BHT terrorists riding on motorcycles and gun trucks engaged troops deployed in Sabon Gari Village of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State in a firefight. The terrorists had attempted to surprise troops and retaliate the recent killing of their commander and combatants by troops."

"The terrorists were taken unaware when troops' fighting patrol, returning to base, foiled their planned attack as soon as the assault commenced. Additionally, a reinforcement team comprising elements of the Civilian Joint Taskforce, vigilante, and hybrid forces arrived at the scene in time to overpower the terrorists."

The statement further detailed how the battle unfolded: "Though the reinforcement team encountered an improvised explosive device, injuring the vigilante commander, they arrived timely to decimate the fleeing terrorists. Furthermore, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air interdiction on the fleeing terrorists."

Battle damage assessments revealed that 34 terrorists were killed, with 23 AK-47 rifles and over 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition recovered.

The statement also highlighted the toll on the military:"Sadly, six personnel were killed in action. Kindly note that the names of the personnel killed in action are withheld to allow administrative procedures of notifying their next of kin to be concluded. Accordingly, the media is requested to respect this process, please."

"On the whole, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is profoundly conscious of its role and responsibility in ending insurgency and terrorism in the nation. Accordingly, troops remain committed to the course of defeating the terrorists."