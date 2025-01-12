Sudan: Video of 'Extrajudicial Killing' By Sudan Army Sparks Outrage

Ombadda — A graphic video seemingly showing Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers shooting a civilian in Ombadda, a neighbourhood of Omdurman, has sparked widespread condemnation. The victim was accused of being affiliated with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who have controlled the area since the war began.

The 42-second video, widely circulated on social media since yesterday, shows a group of men, some in SAF uniform and some in civilian clothing, confronting a man. They shout at him that his daughter has confessed he is affiliated with the RSF. The soldier conducting the interrogation aggressively questions the man, while others beat him.

One soldier drags the man away from the group, as others can be heard shouting "daՙami! daՙami!" [a term used to refer to RSF members, from daՙm (meaning support in Arabic)]. The soldier then shoots the man, despite colleagues' attempts to intervene. Another soldier fires additional shots as the victim lies motionless on the ground.

The video has triggered a wave of condemnation from political and civil groups. Many online have decried the killing as an extrajudicial execution and part of a broader pattern of targeting civilians throughout the conflict. Activists recalled similar incidents, including a video of SAF soldiers displaying the severed heads of RSF soldiers, for which the SAF had promised investigations that never materialised.

In response to the backlash, the SAF issued a press release yesterday addressing the video, in which it describes the victim as "a rebel" who was detained and killed by a soldier. Radio Dabanga considered the SAF statement as verification of the authenticity of the circulated video.

"The Armed Forces would like to clarify that this reprehensible behavior represents an individual transgression that is rejected by the ethics and values of religion, law, and the norms of the Armed Forces.

"Those who committed this crime have been arrested to be tried in accordance with the Armed Forces Law", the statement said.

'Systemic pattern'

Lawyer Rehab El Mubarak condemned the video and the broader pattern of abuses as "evidence of the collapse of state authority and military discipline."

"These crimes are not isolated incidents," El Mubarak told Radio Dabanga. "The soldiers who committed this crime were armed, trained, and given orders. This reflects systemic behaviour, not individual actions."

She dismissed the SAF's claim that the killing was an isolated act, arguing that the Sudanese army's failure to enforce discipline enables such atrocities. "The armed forces have become a lawless entity, where individuals with weapons act as judge, jury, and executioner," she said.

El Mubarak also pointed to similar incidents across Sudan where both the SAF and RSF have targeted civilians.

"The chaos on both sides of this conflict has made civilians hostages to armed men who act on personal whims. Whether SAF or RSF, neither side can claim control over their forces," she added.

She emphasised that responsibility for such crimes ultimately lies with the commanders of the warring factions. "The leaders who arm and direct these forces cannot wash their hands of responsibility," El Mubarak stated.

She accused SAF leadership of issuing statements solely to save face, without addressing the root causes of the violations. Similarly, she held RSF leadership accountable for the actions of their forces.

"These violations are not new--they are a routine part of the behaviour of both warring factions," El Mubarak said. "The international community must demand accountability at the highest levels if there is any hope of justice for the victims."