Sudan Army Advances in El Gezira As Khartoum Offensive Continues

El Gezira / Khartoum — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) gained control of El Shabarga area, 39 kilometres southeast of Wad Madani, the capital of El Gezira, yesterday morning. This follows their recent captures of El Sherif Yagoub, El Tanuba, and other nearby villages in El Gezira.

Since Wednesday, the Sudanese army has launched extensive ground operations in El Gezira from three axes: El Managil, Sennar, and El Faw. On El Managil axis, the SAF seized El Haj Abdallah and adjacent villages, including Mahla, Talha, and El Warrag, around 20 kilometres west of Wad Madani.

Military sources report that the SAF, supported by the Sudan Shield Forces, is continuing its offensive in Um El Gura, east of Wad Madani. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) repelled an attack on Wednesday, resulting in casualties among the Sudan Shield Forces, according to the sources. Airstrikes have continued in the area since Wednesday.

El Faw axis reportedly remains a key challenge for the SAF, with the RSF repelling several attacks in recent weeks. Yesterday's capture of Shabarga marks a strategic breakthrough, leaving Wad Madani besieged from three directions.

The RSF occupied most parts of El Gezira in December 2023.

Khartoum airstrikes

The SAF continued its offensive in Khartoum. Its forces advanced along El Fatih and Ombadda in Omdurman, with central and southern Khartoum bearing the brunt of aerial bombardments over the past two days.

According to the Southern Belt* Emergency Room spokesperson, Mohamed Abdallah, airstrikes have killed approximately 150 civilians this month. On Wednesday alone, four civilians, including two children, were killed, and six others--mostly children--were injured near Bilal Mosque in Jabra, western Khartoum.

On Wednesday morning, six people were killed, and 30 others, including children, were injured, in an airstrike targeting Zarayeb El Tanuk in Khartoum's Southern. On Tuesday, Bashair Teaching Hospital reported seven civilian deaths and more than 10 injuries following an airstrike in El Sajana.

Arbitrary detention

El Kanabi Congress accused the Sudan Shield Forces, led by Agla Abu Keikel, of arbitrarily detaining nine residents in El Hedeiba area, northeast of Wad Madani in El Gezira, yesterday. The detainees reportedly faced mistreatment in detention.

Jaafar Mohamedein, secretary-general of El Kanabi Congress, called for the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees. In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Mohamedein warned the Sudan Shield Forces against further abuses, holding the SAF leadership "fully responsible" for crimes committed against residents of the area.

*Khartoum's Southern Belt is part of the periphery of the capital inhabited by people earlier displaced by wars in Darfur, Kordofan, and Blue Nile region and South Sudanese refugees, and by impoverished farmers from various parts of the country who lost their lands to banks.