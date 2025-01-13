Guinea Bissau: Al-Burhan, Sissoko Hold Bilateral Summit At the Presidential Palace in Bissau

12 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Bissau — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, held a bilateral summit with President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Omar Sissoko, on Sunday in the Guinean capital, Bissau.

The bilateral summit focused on bilateral relations and ways to support cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

TSC President expressed his pleasure on his visit the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, referring to the distinguished relations between the two countries.

TSC President also briefed the Guinean President on the situation in Sudan against the backdrop of the rebellion led by the terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo against the state and its institutions.

Al-Burhan said that "there are colonial countries working to fuel conflicts in the African continent." He added, "Africa is now experiencing an awakening that has enabled it to withstand foreign interference in African affairs. We commend some African countries that have risen up against old and modern colonialism, he said.

For his part, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau welcomed the visit of General Al-Burhan and his acceptance of the invitation to visit the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Sissoko said that the Guinean and Sudanese peoples have historical relations, adding, "My country's relationship is distinguished with the all political regimes that have ruled Sudan."

President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau also hoped Sudan achieving peace in Sudan as soon as possible.

