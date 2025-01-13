Mozambique: Portuguese Parliament Recommends Government To Not Recognise Mozambique's Election Results And Demand Recount

11 January 2025
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Two resolutions approved Friday afternoon in the Portuguese parliament increased pressure on the Portuguese state to reject the results of the 9 October Mozambique elections . The first resolution submitted by the Centre Right Liberal Initiative calls on the Portuguese government not to recognise the results of Mozambique's general elections. It was approved, supported by Chega (Enough), a new far-right party, and the Left Block, as well as smaller parties.

The resolution says that Mozambique's 9 October presidential, legislative and provincial elections "were marked by suspicions of irregularities that call into question their legitimacy and transparency, followed by legitimate peaceful protests that were increasingly and violently repressed by the authorities". The post-election period was marked by "an alarming intensification of political repression and state violence" in which "dozens of citizens were killed, hundreds were injured and thousands were arbitrarily detained".

Also approved was a resolution proposed by Chega calling for a "transparent recount" of the votes. This will be impossible to apply because the Mozambican government has already said it will destroy all ballot papers and results sheets on Friday (17 January).

The two resolutions are only "recommendations" to the government. The approval yesterday was of the first reading of the two resolutions, which now return to parliament for discussion in detail.

