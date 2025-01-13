Sudan: Armed Forces Take Control of Al-Rowwad Residential Compound

SAF commander Lt Gen El Burhan greets members of the First Infantry Division in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, on December 3, 2023

Khartoum — The heroes of the Armored Corps in Al-Shajara Military Area took control of Al-Rowwad Residential Complex in northwest Khartoum and inflicted heavy losses on the rebel militia, while adhering to the safety of private and public property in accordance with international law and the rules of engagement.

The Armed Forces issued a statement on this occasion. Hereunder the original text of the statement:

