Sudan: Armed Forces Take Control of Al-Rowwad Residential Compound

Dabanga / File photo: SAF
SAF commander Lt Gen El Burhan greets members of the First Infantry Division in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, on December 3, 2023
12 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The heroes of the Armored Corps in Al-Shajara Military Area took control of Al-Rowwad Residential Complex in northwest Khartoum and inflicted heavy losses on the rebel militia, while adhering to the safety of private and public property in accordance with international law and the rules of engagement.

The Armed Forces issued a statement on this occasion. Hereunder the original text of the statement:

(The Sudanese Armed Forces Take Control of Al-Ruwad Residential Complex

The Sudanese Armed Forces' Armored Corps, operating from the Al-Shajara military area, has successfully taken control of the Al-Ruwad Residential Complex. During the operation, they inflicted heavy losses on the rebel Janjaweed militia while adhering to international law and their rules of engagement, ensuring the safety of both private and public property - Northwest of Khartoum, January 12, 2025.)

