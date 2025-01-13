Togo: A Wind of Dynamism and Strengthening of Relations of Friendship and Cooperation Is Blowing Over Lomé and Hanoi

press release

This is the result of an official visit made from 08 to 11 January 2025 by the Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad, Prof Robert Dussey, to Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital.

A visit which, according to the official press release that we invite you to read, allowed for discussions on bilateral and multilateral issues with Vietnamese officials, and to sign "a letter of intent on strengthening cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries", and to reflect on possibilities for initiating triangular projects.

PROF. ROBERT DUSSEY ON OFFICIAL VISIT TO VIETNAM

08 - 11 January 2025

1. At the invitation of his counterpart of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H.E. Mr. Bui Thanh SON, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad of the Togolese Republic, H.E. Prof. Robert DUSSEY, paid an official visit to Vietnam, from 08 to 11 January 2025.

2. This visit is part of the revitalization and strengthening of the relations of friendship and cooperation that have united Togo and Vietnam since the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1975.

3. The work of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad in Vietnam began, first, with the audience granted to him by the Vietnamese Head of State, H.E. Mr. Luong CUONG, to whom he transmitted a message from H.E. Mr. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Togolese Republic. Minister DUSSEY then had working sessions, on the one hand with his counterpart and, on the other hand, respectively with the Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Le Minh HOAN, and the Chairman of the Hai Phong Provincial People's Committee, Mr. Nguyen Van TUNG.

4. The discussions between the two heads of Togolese and Vietnamese diplomacy were fruitful and focused on issues of common interest of a bilateral and multilateral nature.

5. At the bilateral level, the two personalities praised the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation between Togo and Vietnam and stressed the need to further strengthen their cooperation in areas of common interest to both countries, in a spirit of solidarity, mutual respect and win-win partnership, in order to meet the deepest aspirations of the two peoples.

6. In order to better adapt this cooperation to the current context as well as to the strategic options of the two States, the two parties agreed to review the economic, commercial, cultural, scientific and technical cooperation agreement, which they signed in 1995 with a view to updating it. They also explored the possibility of signing new agreements in specific areas, such as agriculture, tourism and ports.

7. In order to promote political exchanges and regular consultations between the two States, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Togo and Vietnam.

8. To give more brilliance and visibility to the relations of friendship and cooperation that unite Togo and Vietnam, the two personalities decided to celebrate in 2025, the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

9. At the regional level, the Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated Togo for its tireless efforts to promote peace in the West African sub-region through the use of peaceful means, namely, dialogue, consultation and mediation.

10. At the multilateral level, the two ministers welcomed the convergence of views between Togo and Vietnam on the major challenges and issues facing the world today. As a result, they encouraged each other to strengthen cooperation between the two countries within their common international institutions, particularly in terms of mutual support for positions and candidacies for elective positions.

11. At the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Togolese Minister, Prof. Robert DUSSEY, discussed with the Vietnamese Minister, Mr. Le Minh HOAN, the need to strengthen cooperation between Togo and Vietnam in the agricultural sector. The head of Togolese diplomacy expressed to the Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture Togo's wish to benefit more from Vietnamese experience in the field of rice growing. He took the opportunity to express to the Vietnamese government the gratitude of the Togolese government for the implementation of the project entitled "Technical support from Vietnam for the improvement of rice growing in Togo".

12. In order to accelerate the development and implementation of agricultural development programs and projects in Togo, Minister DUSSEY and Minister HOAN signed a letter of intent on strengthening cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries.

13. Furthermore, the two parties discussed the possibility of initiating triangular cooperation projects with international development institutions and agencies, such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank, particularly in the area of rice development in Togo.

14. At the presidency of the Hai Phong provincial committee, Minister DUSSEY and the President of the People's Committee of the said province, Mr. Nguyen Van TUNG, discussed the possibilities of partnership between the Autonomous Port of Lomé and that of Hai Phong, the chambers of commerce and industry of Togo and the province of Hai Phong, as well as the possibility of twinning between Lomé and Hai Phong.

15. At the end of his visit, H.E. Prof. Robert DUSSEY addressed, through his counterpart, his sincere thanks to the Vietnamese people and government for the warm and friendly welcome as well as for the quality of the hospitality that were reserved for him and his entourage.

16. He invited H.E. Mr. Bui Thanh SON to pay an official visit to Lomé. Minister Thanh SON accepted this invitation, the date of which will be mutually agreed.

Done in Hanoi, January 11, 2025