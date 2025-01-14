African Development Bank's Transformative Leadership Earns Global Recognition

announcement

In a major tribute to the African Development Bank Group's role in improving the lives of millions across the continent, New African Magazine has named two of the Bank Group's leading figures in its much-anticipated annual list of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024.

African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who has led the Bank Group for almost 10 years, and Hassatou Diop N'Sele, Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the institution since 2022, feature on the prestigious list. It is an acclaimed list that singles out individuals across diverse fields and sectors who have made significant, positive contributions to Africa and the global community.

The nominations of Dr Adesina, a World Food Prize laureate and formerly minister of agriculture and rural development in Nigeria, and Ms. N'Sele, a finance executive from Senegal, demonstrate the recognition of Africa's premier development finance institution for its growing and critical role in piloting Africa's economic growth.

The magazine notes that when Adesina began his role as president of the continent's preeminent multilateral development bank in 2015, the African Development Bank had a capital base of $93 billion. It observes that nine years later, as his second term concludes, the bank's capital base stands at $318 billion, confirming a claim from the president last November that "the bank you see today is different".

New African Magazine's "Most Influential Africans" list is arguably the continent's most anticipated and widely discussed annual compilation. Since its inception in 2011, it has earned a reputation as a definitive and authoritative reference for recognising and celebrating African excellence.

Dr. Adesina said: "This is a tremendous honour and a bright feather in the African Development Bank's hat. While I am humbled at the personal recognition, I consider this as a distinguished acknowledgement to all those working in our great institution. It is strong applause, commending our relentless collective efforts to improve the lives of millions of our fellow Africans and unlock a promising future."

This year's list reflects Africa's resilience, ingenuity, and growing impact on global narratives, with individuals shaping politics, business, civil society, science, sports, and the arts.

Time magazine recently honoured Ms. N'Sele for her pioneering work in climate finance. Under her leadership, the African Development Bank introduced a groundbreaking $750 million 'hybrid' bond to scale up climate finance--the first multilateral development bank to do so.

This financial instrument drew significant market interest and was oversubscribed by $6 billion. It marks the start of what could become a new asset class: hybrid capital issuance by multilateral development banks.

Working closely with Dr Adesina, N'Sele, who joined the African Development Bank in 1999, has been a driving force behind the institution's breakthrough in green and social bond markets.

Ms. N'Sele said: "I was privileged, under Dr. Adesina's leadership, to steer our institution in pioneering a new asset class to scale up climate finance. My team and I are proud to have designed a sustainable hybrid capital instrument that scales up the financing capacity of multilateral development banks, especially for climate finance. Multilateral development banks can now tap private capital, opening new avenues for sourcing development finance at scale."

In November, Adesina--who will conclude his 10-year tenure as head of the African Development Bank Group on 31 August 2025--received the inaugural "African of the Decade" award at the Africa Investment Forum in Rabat, Morocco. ABN Group and CNBC Africa's "African of the Year" award honours individuals who have had a lasting and profound impact on the African continent.

Adesina has stated that he intends to work until the last second of his mandate "because serving the continent of my birth is the greatest honour of my life."

The 2024 New African "100 Most Influential Africans" list also features such prominent figures as King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Africa's richest person, Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote, and actor Idris Elba.

New African editor Anver Versi said: "This list provides an opportunity to reflect on Africa's shared progress and unity in a world often marked by division."

The business category also features an impressive lineup of leaders in development finance institutions, including Dr Sidi Ould Tah, President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, African Export-Import Bank President Benedict Oramah, and Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation.

Also on the list are sports figures who threw a spotlight on Africa's immense sporting talent at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Botswana's Letsile Tebogo captured gold in the 200m. Dutch middle distance runner Sifan Hassan, of Ethiopian origin, broke records across multiple events, and Algeria's Imane Khelif triumphed in boxing.