Media Briefing On Mission 300 and the Africa Energy Summit

announcement

The World Bank Group, the African Development Bank Group, and the Government of Tanzania will host a media call to discuss progress under the Mission 300 initiative and provide a preview of the upcoming Africa Heads of State Energy Summit that will take place Monday, January 27, and Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Summit brings together African heads of state, private sector leaders, development partners, civil society organizations, and academia with the goal of providing electricity to 300 million people in Africa by 2030. It presents a unique opportunity to mobilize financial resources and political commitment for energy access, a critical foundation of Africa's human and economic development. Mission 300 was launched by the African Development Bank and the World Bank in April 2024 to address the needs of half of Africa's population currently lacking access to electricity.

Simultaneous interpretation into French will be provided.

WHO: Franz R. Drees-Gross , Director of Infrastructure for Western and Central Africa, World Bank

, Director of Infrastructure for Western and Central Africa, World Bank Sarvesh Suri , Director for Infrastructure in Africa, International Finance Corporation

, Director for Infrastructure in Africa, International Finance Corporation Wale Shonibare , Director of Energy and Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation, African Development Bank

, Director of Energy and Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation, African Development Bank Daniel Alexander Schroth, Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, African Development Bank

Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, African Development Bank Innocent Luoga, Commissioner for Electricity and Renewable Energy, Tanzania DATE: Thursday, January 16, 2025 TIME: 8:00 a.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. GMT

DETAILS: The briefing will take place on Zoom, please find the connection details below.

Zoom link: https://worldbankgroup.zoom.us/j/95313044827?pwd=06xVX9BU5Ah3KzPFyXwbqoeblqg6ao.1

RSVP: Please confirm your attendance as soon as possible to Daniella Van Leggelo Padilla, 202-751-8156, [email protected] and Emeka Anuforo, [email protected]

#PoweringAfrica