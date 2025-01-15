Angola: Minister Adão De Almeida to Attend Inauguration of New President of Mozambique

President-elect Daniel Chapo will be inaugurated after the contested elections in October 2024. Protests against the results continue, with a growing daily death toll.

Luanda — The Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, will witness on Wednesday (15) the inauguration of the President-elect of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo.

According to a note from the Presidency of the Republic on its social media page, Minister of State Adão de Almeida will be present at the event, in the city of Maputo, representing the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Daniel Chapo, candidate of the ruling party, Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), was declared the winner of the presidential elections held on October 9, 2024 by the Constitutional Council.

He will be the fifth President of Mozambique.

According to the Constitutional Council, Daniel Chapo obtained 65.17% of the votes, while Venâncio Mondlane, supported by the Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) got 24.19%, the Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO) party leader Ossufo Momade got 6.62% and the leader of the Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM) Lutero Simango got 4.02%.