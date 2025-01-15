Mozambique: Muchinguri-Kashiri Leaves for Mozambique

President-elect Daniel Chapo will be inaugurated after the contested elections in October 2024. Protests against the results continue, with a growing daily death toll.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri left the country yesterday for Mozambique to attend the inauguration of President-elect Daniel Chapo today.

She is representing President Mnangagwa, who is on his annual leave.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri will join several Heads of State and Government, who are also in Mozambique for the event.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique have a long-standing relationship dating back to the days of the liberation struggle when the latter provided rear bases for the former's freedom fighters.

President Chapo is Mozambique's fifth President since the country gained independence in 1975.

He won elections held in October last year, garnering more than 70 percent of the vote against his closest challenger, Mr Venancio Mondlane who got 20 percent.

President elect Chapo will succeed President Felipe Nyusi who served two terms in office.

Both belong to the ruling Frelimo party.

Meanwhile, Pan African Parliament president, Chief Fortune Charumbira, also left the country yesterday for Maputo, Mozambique, for the inaugration of President-elect Chapo.

In his invitation to Chief Charumbira, Mozambican President Nyusi said his country and PAP enjoy good bilateral relations.

"Following the validation and proclamation of the results of the 7th Presidential, Parliamentary and Fourth Provincial Assembly election held on October 9, 2024, in which Mr Daniel Francisco Chapo was declared the winner, I am delighted and honoured to extend an invitation to you to attend the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency the President-elect," reads Chief Charumbira's invitation from outgoing President Nyusi.

"In line with the Constitution of the Republic of Mozambique, the inauguration ceremony takes place on the 15th of January 2025 at the Independence Square in the capital city Maputo before Members of the National Assembly, the people and invited dignitaries.

"In view of the excellent partnership and cooperation between PAP and our nation, I am confident that you will honour our invitation with your presence at this landmark event in our history of consolidation of democracy and rule of law."