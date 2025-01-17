Africa: Draw Procedure - TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has confirmed the draw procedure of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 Final Draw.
The Final Draw will take place on Wednesday, 15 January at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya and will feature 19 nations, including co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, as well as defending champions, Senegal.
Two nations must still be confirmed through a series of qualifier matches ahead of the August 2025 tournament.
The draw will be live on CAF's Official YouTube channel, CAF TV at 20h00 local time (17h00 GMT / 19h00 Cairo).
Below are the draw procedures and list of confirmed qualified teams:
QUALIFIED TEAMS:
CECAFA: Hosts: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, along with Sudan
WAFU A: Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania
WAFU B: Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria
UNIFFAC: Central Africa Republic, Congo, DR Congo
COSAFA: Angola, Madagascar, Zambia
UNAF: Morocco
RANKING:
The three hosts, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, will be the seeded teams in Groups A, B & C, and placed in positions A1, B1, and C1. Reigning champions Senegal will be the top seed in Group D in position D1.
The other teams are distributed in three pots according to their performances in the last three CHAN finals tournaments.
POTS
Pot A: Morocco, Niger, Congo, Madagascar
Pot B: Mauritania, Guinea, Sudan, Angola
Pot C: DR Congo, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2
Q1 & Q2 are the teams who will earn their places from the second qualifier tournament.
DRAW PROCEDURES:
The teams from Pot A:
- The 1st team drawn will go to Group A in position A2
- The 2nd team drawn will go to Group B in position B2
- The 3rd team drawn will go to Group C in position C2
- The 4th team drawn will go to Group D in position D2
The teams from Pot B:
- The 1st team drawn will go to Group A in position A3
- The 2nd team drawn will go to Group B in position B3
- The 3rd team drawn will go to Group C in position C3
- The 4th team drawn will go to Group D in position D3
The teams from Pot C:
- The 1st team drawn will go to Group A in position A4
- The 2nd team drawn will go to Group B in position B4
- The 3rd team drawn will go to Group C in position C4
- The 4th team drawn will go to Group D in position D4
- The 5th team drawn will go to Group A in position A5
- The 6th team drawn will go to Group B in position B5
- The 7th team drawn will go to Group C in position C5
For more information on the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, visit www.cafonline.com.
