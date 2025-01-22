Ghana: President Mahama Nominates 17 More Ministers

22 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

President John Dramani Mahama has named 17 persons in his latest batch of ministerial nominees.

The list, which has been submitted to Parliament for pre-approval, include 11 sector ministers, three ministers of state and three regional minister nominees.

The nominees are made up of 12 Members of Parliaments (MPs) and five non MPs.

They are Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Defence; Samuel Nartey George (MP), Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations; Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (MP), Lands and Natural Resources; Kofi Iddie Adams (MP), Sports and Recreation; Dr Abdul- Rashid Pelpuo (MP), Labour, Jobs and Employment, and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP), Health.

Related Articles

Others are Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed (MP), Environment, Science and Technology; Joseph Bukari Nikpe (MP), Transport; Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak (MP), Interior; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), Foreign Affairs and Gilbert Kenneth Adjei, Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The Ministers of State are Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum (MP), Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives; Felix Kwakye Ofosu (MP), Minister of State, Government Communications; Issifu Seidu (MP), Minister of State, Climate Change and Sustainability.

The rest are Puozuing Charles Lwanga, Upper West Region; Joseph Addae Akwaboa, Bono Region and Francis Owusu Antwi, Bono East Region.

The nominations come 14 days into President Mahama's administration.

The President had promised in the electioneering campaign to name the full complement of his ministers in his first 14 days in office.

It brings to 42 the number of ministerial nominees so far; 18 short of the 60 ministers President Mahama indicated he would govern with.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.