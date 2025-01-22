Ghana: President Mahama Nominates 17 More Ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has named 17 persons in his latest batch of ministerial nominees.

The list, which has been submitted to Parliament for pre-approval, include 11 sector ministers, three ministers of state and three regional minister nominees.

The nominees are made up of 12 Members of Parliaments (MPs) and five non MPs.

They are Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Defence; Samuel Nartey George (MP), Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations; Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (MP), Lands and Natural Resources; Kofi Iddie Adams (MP), Sports and Recreation; Dr Abdul- Rashid Pelpuo (MP), Labour, Jobs and Employment, and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP), Health.

Others are Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed (MP), Environment, Science and Technology; Joseph Bukari Nikpe (MP), Transport; Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak (MP), Interior; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), Foreign Affairs and Gilbert Kenneth Adjei, Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The Ministers of State are Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum (MP), Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives; Felix Kwakye Ofosu (MP), Minister of State, Government Communications; Issifu Seidu (MP), Minister of State, Climate Change and Sustainability.

The rest are Puozuing Charles Lwanga, Upper West Region; Joseph Addae Akwaboa, Bono Region and Francis Owusu Antwi, Bono East Region.

The nominations come 14 days into President Mahama's administration.

The President had promised in the electioneering campaign to name the full complement of his ministers in his first 14 days in office.

It brings to 42 the number of ministerial nominees so far; 18 short of the 60 ministers President Mahama indicated he would govern with.