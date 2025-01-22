Ghana: 58 NPP Members Suspended in Tatale Sanguli

22 January 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tatale Sanguli constituency in the Northern Region has suspended 58 members from the party on allegations that they did not support the official candidate of the party in the just-ended elections.

In a letter signed by the constituency chairman addressed to the national and regional executives, sighted by Citi News, the chairman alleges that the members worked against the party candidate in the elections which is against the constitution of the NPP hence the decision for the suspension.

Meanwhile one of the suspended members, Napare Prosper, a former communication officer for the constituency, denied the allegations. He said he has given the constituency chairman 24 hours to prove the allegations, demanding a fair hearing.

"I have seen the letter on social media saying that I have been suspended for not supporting the MP but I want to state on record that I did not campaign against the duly confirmed candidate.

"I did not in any way campaign against the candidate and I did not breach any of the party's constitution so they should give us a fair hearing."

--CNR

