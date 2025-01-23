Monrovia — The National Chair of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Atty. Augustus Janga Kowo, has declared that the party will resist any attempt to arrest its lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

Atty. Kowo's remarks follow reports of pending arrest warrants for lawmakers allegedly opposing the controversial removal of embattled Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa. Reports suggest that the targeted lawmakers include Cllr. Koffa, Representatives Abu Bana Kamara, Dixon W. Seboe, Frank Saah Foko, and Marvin Cole, who are accused of orchestrating the recent arson attack on the Capitol Building.

During a news conference on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in Monrovia, Atty. Kowo urged the Unity Party-led administration to uphold constitutional principles to safeguard Liberia's democracy, peace, and stability.

"The peace and stability of this country rest in the hands of President Boakai and his Unity Party," Kowo said. He warned the administration against provoking national security by allegedly ordering the "illegal" arrest of lawmakers advocating for the rule of law.

"Any attempt to arrest CDC lawmakers means you are arresting the entire CDC," he stated.

Criticism of Police Investigation

Kowo also criticized the Liberia National Police (LNP) for what he called a flawed investigation into the Capitol Building fire incident on December 18, 2024. He questioned the transparency of the probe, accusing the police of failing to disclose who was responsible for securing the Capitol Building before the fire.

"Who provided security for the Capitol Building on December 18? You have not addressed how chairs were removed from the Joint Chambers before the fire," Kowo argued.

He accused the police of pressing baseless charges against "decent citizens" in an effort to tarnish their reputations. He alleged that the government's actions were part of a scheme to validate the removal of Speaker Koffa, a move the CDC strongly opposes.

Call to Boycott President Boakai's SONA

Kowo announced that the CDC Legislative Caucus, led by Marbigi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill, plans to boycott President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 27, 2025. He argued that actions taken under the leadership of Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, whom he labeled an "illegal speaker," lack constitutional legitimacy.

"You have overthrown the speaker and passed the budget, yet all expenditures under the 2025 national budget are illegal because it was signed by an illegitimate speaker," Kowo emphasized.

He reaffirmed the CDC's stance that Cllr. Koffa remains the legitimate Speaker of the 55th National Legislature and vowed to challenge any opposing actions in court.

Alert to the International Community

Atty. Kowo called on the international community, including ECOWAS, the European Union, the Mano River Union, and the U.S. government, to closely monitor the situation. He stressed that the CDC's current restraint should not be misinterpreted as weakness.

"Our silence is not weakness. We peacefully handed over national security to the UP regime in 2024, but we will not tolerate the persecution of peaceful and innocent citizens," he declared.

Kowo pledged that the CDC would confront the Boakai-Koung administration within Liberia, advocating for the interests of the citizens. He accused the government of detaining individuals under duress to extract false confessions and urged members of the opposition to unite against what he described as a "tyrannical regime."

Call to Action

The CDC chair concluded by mobilizing party members and structures nationwide to resist what he termed as targeted attacks by the Unity Party administration. He vowed that the CDC would continue to stand firm in defense of democracy and justice.