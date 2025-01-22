Liberia: NSA Requests Return of Property From Assistant Director Following Unauthorized Tribute At Senator Johnson's Funeral

Monrovia — The National Security Agency (NSA) has formally requested Nelsco A. Wolo, its Assistant Director for Operations, to return all agency property following his unauthorized participation in the funeral services of the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

In an official communication dated January 20, 2025, the NSA cited Wolo's delivery of a tribute on behalf of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) as a direct violation of agency rules and regulations.

The letter, signed by Deputy Director for Administration Hon. Patrick P. Doe, listed the items to be returned, including a vehicle, badge and identification card, communication headset, and weapon.

Additionally, Wolo is required to submit a written explanation for his actions, addressed to the Office of the Director. The NSA emphasized the importance of prompt compliance with this request.

This development follows the recent funeral of Senator Prince Y. Johnson, a prominent figure in Liberian politics and former leader of the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia. The funeral, held in Nimba County, attracted significant attention and was attended by various political figures and organizations.

As of now, there has been no public response from Nelsco A. Wolo regarding the agency's demands.

NSA Agent Detained for Alleged Intelligence Leak

In a related development, the NSA has detained one of its agents, Alex D. Dolewon, on charges of unlawfully disclosing confidential information. Dolewon, 40, was remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison for allegedly leaking sensitive national security intelligence to Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. The Monrovia City Court ordered Dolewon's detention pending prosecution. Court documents reveal that the defendant was arrested on December 12, 2024, informed of his rights, investigated, and subsequently charged with unlawful disclosure of confidential information, mishandling sensitive intelligence, and recklessly endangering the welfare of others.

When contacted, Speaker Koffa challenged the NSA to show the "leaked" communication between him and the accused. "They said the guy leaked information to me about the fire on December 12. The fire was Dec 17. He has never given me any information," Speaker Koffa said in response to FrontPageAfrica's inquiry.