Liberia: Police Wants Embattled Speaker Koffa, Others Investigated

Capitol Hill — The Liberia National Police (LNP) has formally requested the appearance of several lawmakers in connection with the ongoing investigation into the devastating fire that engulfed the Capitol Building on December 18, 2024.

The LNP's communication to the House of Representatives listed key figures, including embattled Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa, Dixon Seboe, Marvin Cole, Frank Foko, Precilla Cooper, Abu Kamara, and Jacob C. Debee - all of the minority bloc - as persons of interest.

In a letter to the House, the LNP stated, "Given the sensitive nature of this investigation and the need for transparent proceedings, we would like to inform you that we have identified members of your House as persons of interest in this ongoing investigation and will be calling them for questioning." The police assured that they are committed to conducting the investigation professionally while respecting the rights of all individuals involved.

House leadership, under Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Koon, has decided to address the matter in an executive session scheduled for January 24, 2025.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman revealed during a recent press briefing that investigators have gathered sufficient evidence pointing to arson. "We have identified individuals of interest and have contacted them. Should they fail to present themselves, arrests will follow," Coleman stated.