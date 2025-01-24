Liberia: Did Koffa Camp Mastermind Arson Attack?

The leadership crisis in Liberia's House of Representatives, which has dragged on for months, may now be taking a darker turn with potential criminal undertones. While the initial battle for the speakership between embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and the Majority Bloc has simmered, the fire that engulfed the Capitol Building on December 18, 2024, has brought a new and troubling dimension to the saga. The Liberia National Police (LNP) has since described the blaze as an act of deliberate sabotage, raising serious questions about possible connections between the arson attack and the ongoing power struggle in the House.

Initially, the political dispute was marked by chaos and physical confrontations. Tensions between Koffa's camp and the Majority Bloc escalated into fistfights on the House floor, forcing police intervention to restore order. While the scuffles subsided, the December fire shocked the nation and introduced an air of criminality to an already volatile situation.

The LNP's investigation into the fire has taken a significant turn with its identification of key figures in Koffa's camp as persons of interest. In a formal communication to the House leadership, the police named Koffa, along with Representatives Dixon Seboe, Marvin Cole, Frank Foko, Prescilla Cooper, Abu Kamara, and Jacob C. Debee. These lawmakers, all aligned with the embattled Speaker, have come under scrutiny for their possible involvement in the arson attack. Some among them have also been accused of making inflammatory and threatening statements since the leadership saga began.

"Given the sensitive nature of this investigation and the need for transparent proceedings, we have identified members of your House as persons of interest and will be calling them for questioning," the police said. "We assure the public that the investigation will be conducted professionally, with full respect for the rights of all individuals involved."

The police have emphasized the importance of collaboration from the House leadership to facilitate a thorough investigation and prevent future incidents. The named lawmakers are expected to cooperate with the inquiry and provide any relevant information about the fire.

Meanwhile, the Majority Bloc, led by Speaker Richard Koon, has announced plans to deliberate on the police's request. Koon has scheduled an executive session for January 24, where the bloc will assess the implications of the LNP's findings and decide on the legislature's course of action. This will likely include determining the level of cooperation the House will provide in the investigation.

Koffa Appeals for International Oversight

As the investigation unfolds, Koffa has taken to social media to call for international assistance in probing the Capitol fire. Hours after the police's communication was read during Thursday's session, the embattled Speaker appealed for external oversight to ensure the inquiry's transparency and credibility.

"Given the sensitive nature of this investigation and the need for transparent proceedings, we have identified members of your House as persons of interest and will be calling them for questioning. We assure the public that the investigation will be conducted professionally, with full respect for the rights of all individuals involved," Koffa wrote on his Facebook page, echoing the LNP's language.

Koffa reiterated his innocence, stressing that he has cooperated fully with authorities since the fire and remains committed to transparency. He also emphasized the need for impartiality in the investigation, urging the government to seek international partners for support.

"Since the unfortunate occurrence of this event, I have consistently cooperated and ensured the cooperation of all persons under my employ," Koffa wrote. "I must reiterate that I am and remain absolutely innocent of any involvement in this event. I again encourage the authorities to seek international partners' assistance to ensure a fair and impartial investigation."

A Crisis Deepens

The leadership impasse, already a stain on Liberia's democratic governance, now risks undermining public trust further as the specter of criminal acts looms. While it remains unclear whether the fire was politically motivated or an act of desperation, the fact that members of the embattled Speaker's camp are being questioned deepens the intrigue surrounding the House's turmoil.

The Majority Bloc, which installed Koon as Speaker in the midst of the crisis, has long accused Koffa's faction of attempting to subvert the House's authority. Now, with the police investigation pointing to possible sabotage, these accusations may gain new weight. If any connection is established between the fire and the internal power struggle, it would mark a troubling escalation in the lengths to which some lawmakers may go to maintain or wrest power.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The investigation's outcome will have profound implications not just for those involved but for the House of Representatives as an institution. Any evidence linking the arson attack to the political feud could lead to a public outcry for greater accountability and a reckoning for those implicated. At the same time, the CDC-led government faces mounting pressure to ensure that justice is served without political interference.

For now, the lines between political ambition and criminal behavior remain murky. Whether the fire was an isolated act or the culmination of months of political infighting, one thing is clear: the credibility of the House hangs in the balance, and how this investigation is handled will shape the future of Liberia's governance.