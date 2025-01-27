Nigeria: Annie and I Are Separated, Filed for Divorce - 2Baba

26 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has announced that he and his wife Annie Macaulay are separated and currently filed for divorce.

2Baba took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share the news with his fans.

He wrote, "Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long...I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now, and currently filed for divorce.

"I would grant a press release soon to say my story. Not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offense. Stay blessed my people. I love you all."

Recall their marriage has been swirled with rumours of divorce after Annie had accused 2Baba of infidelity.

