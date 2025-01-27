Liberia: Former President Weah Declines Invitation to Attend State of the Nation Address

27 January 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — Former President George Weah has reportedly declined an invitation from the Government of Liberia to attend the upcoming State of the Nation Address, set to take place on Monday at 4 PM at the Capitol Building.

President Joseph Boakai is expected to deliver his second State of the Nation Address, but Weah, the former head of state, has cited concerns that his attendance would inadvertently lend legitimacy to the executive and Senate-endorsed Speaker, Richard Koon.

This decision comes after a significant shift in Liberia's political landscape, where embattled House Speaker Fonati Koffa, a member of Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), was replaced by members of a breakaway faction known as the Majority Bloc. The Majority Bloc elected Richard Koon as the new Speaker, a move Weah has publicly criticized.

Weah has previously described Koon's election as an attack on Liberia's democracy, and believes that attending the State of the Nation Address would be seen as an endorsement of Koon's leadership as Speaker.

The former president's refusal to participate has sparked discussions, as the State of the Nation Address is a traditional event where past and present government officials, including former presidents, gather.

Having concluded his presidency in January 2024, Weah continues to hold significant influence in Liberian politics.

While Weah's reasons for rejecting the invitation remain rooted in his concerns about Speaker Koon's legitimacy, his actions also reflect the broader political dynamics shaping the nation's future.

