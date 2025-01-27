Liberia: We Need a Message of Hope

editorial

Liberians are desperate and yearning for hope from President Joseph Boakai's second annual message or state of the nation address to the 55th Legislature, rightly so because situations in the country in the past one year has been nothing, but chaotic.

From protest by soldiers' wives, standoff between Police and partisans of opposition CDC, bloody riot at Bea Mountain that left several persons dead, to forceful removal from office of officials holding tenure positions and leadership crisis in the House of Representatives that Speaker Fonati Koffa booted out and subsequent fire at the Capitol Building, situations have not been fine in Liberia.

Liberians are looking up to their President to give direction and hope, especially joblessness and economic hardship is visible everywhere. The people need breathing space to rejuvenate their state of mind from despair and doom to optimism.

We believe no one best suited to provide that now than President Boakai who promised to rescue Liberia from stagnation and retrogression.

The government would begin to show by responding or providing low-hanging fruits such as improved security, stabilizing the economy and creating jobs.

A government that is on a mission to rescue should act more and talk less to build public confidence and attract forest investments that this country needs so badly, for we are convenience that government along cannot do it all. We need an enabling environment for economic activities to thrive.

Substance abuse, trafficking and prevalence of hardcore drugs in our country is decimating our future, the youth. The government should move away from mere promises and publicity stunt and get down to real business.

How many more young people have to die before we do something tangible as a nation to halt the scourge of drugs in our nation? Our streets are littered with drug-addicted youths, who are being sent to their early grave by traffickers.

No amount of political speeches can revive hope in their people unless direct and sincere actions are taken on the ground.

Corruption is another melee that s destroying the fabric of our nation, particularly from the public sector. It seems like the nation's wealth is being distributed between the Legislative and Executive, while schools, hospitals, and other vital institutions face neglect. These trend should be reversed to give hope to our people.