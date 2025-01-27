Africa: Mohammed V National Theatre Ready for TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 Final Draw

The iconic Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco, has been transformed into a dazzling hub of African football as it prepares to host the Final Draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 on Monday.

The much-anticipated event, scheduled for Monday, 27 January, at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT), will unveil the group stage opponents for the 24 participating nations.

Branding for the competition now adorns the theatre's elegant exterior, blending modernity with Moroccan heritage.

Posters, logos, and the vibrant colours of TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 have draped the building, ensuring it fully embodies the spirit of the continent's most prestigious football tournament.

A Symbol of Elegance and Culture

Inaugurated in 1961 by King Hassan II, the Mohammed V National Theatre stands as a jewel of Moroccan architecture and culture.

Located in the heart of Rabat, the venue has been meticulously prepared for the draw, reflecting the rich history and cultural pride of its surroundings.

The theatre will also host musical segments led by Moroccan producer RedOne, adding a cultural flair to the night's proceedings.

Here to set the rhythm! Redone will take the stage at the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 Final Draw.🌟 pic.twitter.com/VNsuUaBlyW-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 26, 2025

Anticipation Grips Rabat

The city of Rabat has embraced the TotalEnergies AFCON fever, with an electrifying atmosphere spreading across its streets.

Residents and visitors alike are eagerly anticipating the draw, which will be attended by national team coaches, African football legends, and dignitaries.

Rabat, a coastal gem with a population of 1.8 million, is no stranger to hosting global events, further cementing its status as a key hub for African football.

A Star-Studded Event

The Final Draw will feature a gathering of football royalty. Coaches such as Côte d'Ivoire's Emerse Faé, Senegal's Pape Bouna Thiaw, and Algeria's Vladimir Petković are among the over 20 national team coaches expected.

Adding to the glamour, African legends including Rigobert Song, Essam El Hadary, and Mustapha Hadji will lend their gravitas to the occasion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What to Expect

The draw will divide the 24 teams into six groups of four, with the top two teams and the four best third-placed sides advancing to the knockout rounds.

Fans worldwide can follow the ceremony live via CAF's social media platforms and partner broadcasters, as Rabat takes center stage for this pivotal moment in African football history.